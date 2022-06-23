Cavaliers select Ochai Agbaji with No. 14 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers had their best season since 2017-18, finishing in eighth place and qualifying for the play-in tournament for the first time since its inception. The Cavs lost to the Brooklyn Nets in their first play-in game, followed by another loss to the Atlanta Hawks to end their season prematurely. They still made great strides this past season, finishing higher than 13th for the first time in four years. Evan Mobley gave them a boost in the front court as one of the standout rookies in his class, as the Cavs continue to build around their young guys.

Cleveland had a tough time finding any consistency in their shooting, especially in their play-in games. They’ll need to look for someone who can be a threat from downtown and can also show some solid defense around the perimeter. Darius Garland could use more options on the outside to create space while running his offense, and that’s an area the Cavs were lacking last season. Here’s a look at Cleveland’s draft picks and what kind of impact that might have in terms of fantasy next season.

Cavaliers 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 14: Ochai Agbaji, G, Kansas

Agbaji brings length and size to the wing and should pair well with an emerging Cavaliers young core. His long speed in strides and superb leaping skills will benefit greatly from Garland running point and should help create space on the floor. He can run the floor in transition which should give Cleveland another threat on the perimeter.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Agbaji may have to earn his minutes at the start with the backcourt depth established with Garland, Collin Sexton and Caris Lavert. But his impressive shooting from the perimeter should benefit Cleveland and open opportunities for him. He could very well earn consistent minutes as the regular-season carries on.