Hawks select AJ Griffin with No. 16 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

After a rough 17-25 start to the season, the Atlanta Hawks turned it around and ended up qualifying for the postseason by way of the play-in tournament. They made an early first-round exit after losing 4-1 to the Miami Heat in a disappointing end to the season. It was the second consecutive season of the Hawks making a postseason appearance, and they’ll head into the 2022 NBA Draft with two picks and aspirations of making a deeper run next year.

The Hawks aren’t a bad team by any means. They have a solid core of young players centered around two-time All-Star Trae Young, who was tied with Luka Doncic for the league’s third-best scorer last season at 28.4 ppg. The Hawks have a solid offense, ending the season as the second-best three-point shooting team in the league. It’s the defense that needs some help, especially around the perimeter, so they’ll likely look for someone in the draft who can help on the defensive end as well as be able to shoot from beyond the arc. Here’s a look at Atlanta’s picks and what implications they might have in terms of fantasy next season.

Hawks 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 16: AJ Griffin, F, Duke

No. 44:

A teammate of No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero at Duke last year, AJ Griffin brought plenty of offensive prowess to the floor in his lone season with the Blue Devils. He hit 44.7 percent from downtown while shooting 49.3 percent from the floor overall. While his defense has plenty of room for improvement, his athleticism and his potential to be a lethal three-point shooter will bring plenty of upside for Atlanta.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Griffin will have to earn his spot in the Hawks lineup as he’ll be alongside guys like Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins, if he stays with Atlanta amidst the trade rumors. Griffin should bring some solid offense to the Hawks next season, and could prove to be a good value play throughout the fantasy year as he fights for minutes.