Bulls select Dalen Terry with No. 18 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Chicago Bulls made the postseason for the first time since 2016-17 as they finished sixth in the Eastern Conference. Their playoff run came to an abrupt end as they lost the series 4-1 to the Milwaukee Bucks, but it was definitely an improvement on the previous four seasons when they couldn’t even crack the top 10. With solid stars like DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball, and Zach LaVine, who’s expected to re-sign with the Bulls, they’re poised to make a deeper run next year as they look to plug some holes in the offseason.

With only one draft pick at No. 18 overall, Chicago will have to make the draft really count. They’ll likely look for a stretch forward, which is an area they’re lacking in someone that can create space on the floor and hit shots from mid range to outside. They need to add some depth at the forward spot, and could use someone who can score off the bench when LaVine and DeRozan are off the court at the same time. Let’s take a look at Chicago’s pick and how it could impact fantasy play for next season.

Bulls 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 18: Dalen Terry, G, Arizona

Terry spent two seasons with the Wildcats before declaring for the draft, averaging 8.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.9 assists in his sophomore year. He’s a solid passer and is adept at finding players cutting on the inside to the basket and should be a solid upside for the Bulls.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Dalen Terry comes into a solid team with stars like LaVine and DeRozan already on the roster. It’s unlikely he’ll see a lot of minutes right away especially when there are concerns surrounding his shooting consistency, but he’ll fight for a spot on the roster and could potentially bring some low end value to fantasy lineups next season.