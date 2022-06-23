Timberwolves select Walker Kessler with No. 22 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Timberwolves made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18 after finishing seventh in the West and defeating the Clippers in their play-in game. They made an early exit at the hands of Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies with a 4-2 series loss in the first round, but it was a step in the right direction for a team who had been consistently finishing below the top 10 nearly every year since the 2005-06 season. Now they’ll look to their four draft picks to help catapult them to contender status next season.

The T-Wolves already have a young solid roster including Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell. They picked up Patrick Beverley from the Clippers last season as well, which only further strengthened their backcourt and helped lead them to their second playoff appearance in the last 18 years. The Wolves will need to find a solid power forward to either take over the starting position from Jarred Vanderbilt, or add some depth that can bring some consistent offense and defense to the front court off the bench.

Timberwolves 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 22 (via Grizzlies): Walker Kessler, C, Auburn

No. 29 (via Grizzlies):

No. 40 (from Wizards via Cavs):

No. 48:

No. 50 (from Nuggets via 76ers):

Kessler gives the Timberlwoves an option at center outside Anthony-Towns. He is an elite rim protector and can excel at putbacks around the rim. He may struggle as he’s pulled away from the basket though.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Kessler’s impact will come from cleaning up the glass on both offensive and defensive. On the offensive side of the ball, he will make a good lob threat for Russell. He averaged 8.1 rebounds and 4.6 blocks per game last season. The blocks may not be as high in the NBA, but even averaging two per game is a win.