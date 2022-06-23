Nuggets select Christian Braun with No. 21 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Denver Nuggets will enter the 2022 NBA Draft looking to add some depth and talent to their roster. The team has their franchise player in reigning two-time MVP award winner Nikola Jokic. They should also get Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. back from injury in hopes that they can return to the Western Conference Finals again. When healthy, one of those two can be the running mate that Jokic needs.

Denver struggled this season without Porter Jr and Murray, so they need a healthy roster to compete again. When looking at the draft, they should take the best player available in the hopes that he could contribute to the team this season. Most players picked that late in the draft end up in the G-League or overseas because they aren’t available right away. Here’s how Denver’s draft is shaping up and the fantasy implications of the players the Nuggets are set to add.

Nuggets 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 21: Christian Braun, SG, Kansas

Braun is a solid shooter in rhythm when the offense gets going and when given open opportunities to set his feet, he can be a knock-down spot-up shooter. He’s shown effectiveness with finishing at the rim and has some experience switching on the defensive end. He has a nice opportunity to be a consistent role player around Jokic, Murray, and Porter Jr.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Denver already has a plethora of go-to scoring options on the roster, so it may be difficult to justify adding Braun to fantasy rosters early on. If he can carve out a nice role in the rotation he could be a utility option by the end of the season.