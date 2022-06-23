Grizzlies trade to select Jake LaRavia at 19, David Roddy at 23 in 2022 NBA Draft

The Memphis Grizzlies enter the 2022 NBA Draft looking to add some depth to their roster. They’ve had luck with draft picks outside of the lottery with Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke and Dillon Brooks. The Grizzles have their core which includes superstar Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. They finished with the second seed in the Western Conference and lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Golden State Warriors.

There is a chance that Dillion Brooks isn’t with the team as well as Tyus Jones, so they could look at taking a backup guard/forward to fill in that void. They could also look for a backup center because Steven Adams was rendered useless during points of the playoffs. The good thing for their draft pick is they wont be expected to come in and have a big role, so anything they add is a bonus.

Grizzlies 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 19 (via MIN): Jake LaRavia, F, Wake Forest

No. 23 (via 76ers): David Roddy, G, Colorado State

LaRavia averaged 14.6 points and 6.6 rebounds per game last season. He plays well off the ball, which bodes well for him in Memphis playing with Ja Morant. LaRavia shot 38 percent from three which is an added bonus. It seems as if Memphis added him as wing depth in the event that Brooks is gone next season.

Roddy is the prototypical Grizzlies player and will slot in where De’Anthony Melton would be. The Grizzlies traded Melton to acquire this pick from the 76ers. Roddy provides good experience and toughness, but is his three-point shooting real?

Fantasy basketball outlook

The bonus for LaRavia is that he’s an older player, so he could come in and earn minutes right away. With a deep roster his minutes could be limited, which would hurt his fantasy impact. If he plays, his biggest assets will be his slashing and ability to knock down a three. He’s a solid rebounder as well. If he can get on the court, he could add value to your lineup.