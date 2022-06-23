Bucks select MarJon Beauchamp with No. 24 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

BeThe Milwaukee Bucks followed up their championship season with another solid year, finishing third in the Eastern Conference. It looked like they might make another championship run after steamrolling the Bulls 4-1 in the first round, but the Celtics took them to seven games in the conference semis and sent Giannis and the boys packing. The Bucks will look to build on a successful year as they look to add some pieces to make another deep run in next season’s playoffs.

You’d think the Bucks would be mostly set after putting together a fantastic season, but they still have some areas that are lacking they’ll look to improve on in the offseason. One area they may focus on is depth on the wing. Sure they have solid players in their starting lineup, but someone solid to come off the bench and back up Khris Middleton would go a long way, especially in a situation like this year when they lost Middleton for an extended period during the playoffs. They should also be looking to add some point guard and big man depth as well. They were without Brook Lopez early in the season, leaving the Bucks needing some more options off the bench behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis.

Bucks 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 24: MarJon Beauchamp, F, G-League Ignite

Beauchamp played well for the Ignite, averaging 15 points and five rebounds per game. He has some bounce and will be a good depth piece for the Bucks at the guard spot. Beauchamp’s three-point shooting could use some work, though.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Beauchamp played with the G-League Ignite last season and could see himself playing there again with a different team. He still needs to develop, especially with his three-point shooting, where he shot around 30 percent. With his 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, he has value as a bench player on a roster.