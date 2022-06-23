Mavericks select Jaden Hardy with No. 37 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Dallas Mavericks finished the regular season 52-30 and fourth in the Western Conference. Luka Doncic led the team in points averaging 31.7 points per game. Jalen Brunson was second on the team with 21.6 PPG, no other player averaged more than 15 PPG. Dallas stunned the title favorites Pheonix Suns but would move on and lose to the future 2022 Champions, Golden State Warriors. They have the 26th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Mavs biggest need is at the center position. Dwight Powell started at center for the Mavericks and only averaged 8.7 points per game and 4.9 rebounds per game in the 2021-22 season. They need a playmaker in this position to give this team a better chance to contend for a title. Might not be able to pick this up with the 26th pick in the draft but the Mavericks desperately need a superstar to play alongside Luka Doncic and give this team more depth in the guard and wing positions.

Mavericks 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 37 (via SAC): Jaden Hardy, SG, G-League Ignite

Jaden Hardy comes to the Mavericks after spending a season with the G-League Ignite, where he averaged 17.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists through 12 games. He’s a solid wing who’s adept at creating space and taking shots off the bounce, while he’s also a great ball handler and can drive to the basket on a consistent basis.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Hardy won’t see a whole lot of minutes especially in the front half of the season, as he’s coming in behind guys like Jalen Brunson, Spencer Dinwiddie, and Reggie Bullock at the two guard. The Mavs made a deeper than expected run in the playoffs last season, and Hardy will certainly add some depth to that squad as he’ll look to fight for a spot on the floor through his first year in the league.