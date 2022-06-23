Heat select Nikola Jovic with No. 27 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Miami Heat had a solid season, finishing first in the Eastern Conference and making it all the way to the conference finals. Unfortunately for them, that’s where their season ended as the Boston Celtics eliminated them in seven games. Miami has so many of the pieces in place that they need, with solid players like Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro. Those guys are all still under contract for next season, so the Heat will look to use their draft pick to either pick someone to work with their existing core, or trade it away for some other piece they have their eye on.

With their pick coming at No. 27, it’s not like they’re going to land an instant superstar or anything. They’ll look to bring someone in who can immediately see minutes on the floor and fit nicely into their current rotation. It’ll likely be a depth player, and they can easily use some more depth at center or point guard behind Adebayo and Lowry. They should be looking for someone who’s well-rounded and can bring value in both scoring and defending, especially around the perimeter. Here’s a look at the Heat’s draft pick and what fantasy implications he might have ahead of next season.

Heat 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 27: Nikola Jovic, F, Mega Basket

The Heat are getting a fantastic shooter with Jovic, as he’s someone who can pull up from nearly anywhere. He’s great at creating space and has a knack for being selective with his shots, knowing when to dish off to another teammate who may have a better open shot.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Jovic will look to carve out a spot for himself in an already solid Miami Heat roster. He’ll be playing alongside guys like Jimmy Butler and PJ Tucker at forward, so he’ll look to put in the work and become a consistent rotational player throughout the season. He could become a good value player later on in the fantasy season as he earns more minutes down the line.