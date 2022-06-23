Warriors select Patrick Baldwin Jr. with No. 28 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Golden State Warriors finished off an incredible run with another NBA championship after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. It’s their fourth title in eight years, and it came with Stephen Curry finally getting his first NBA Finals MVP award. Where do the Dubs go from here? What will their team look like next season? With a handful of players headed for free agency and three picks in the 2022 NBA Draft, they’ll have some decisions to make.

While they’re retaining a solid veteran core with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green under contract for next season, they’re going to be running into some salary cap issues with how expensive their current roster is. Right now, they could be looking at another big man depending on the status of James Wiseman, who missed the entire 2021-22 campaign with a knee injury. The Dubs have a strong core of young players if the bulk of them come back next year, so they could also use these picks to grab some rotational 3-and-D wings to come off the bench. Here’s a look at Golden State’s draft picks and what effect that might have in terms of fantasy next season.

Warriors 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 28: Patrick Baldwin Jr, F, Milwaukee

No. 44 (via ATL): Ryan Rollins, SG, Toledo

No. 55: Gui Santos, F, Brazil

Baldwin Jr. was a 5-star talent coming out of high school and chose to play for his dad during college. He didn’t have the best showing last season, which is why he’s in this spot. There isn’t a better spot for him than Golden State, a team where he can learn and grow. He has potential as a good pick and pop big in the future.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Baldwin Jr. isn’t likely to play much next season with the Warriors going after another championship. He will likely follow the Jordan Poole plan of playing in the G-League for a few years. Also, with Wiseman expected to return, minutes will be limited. If he does play you could expect about five or six points and five rebounds per game.