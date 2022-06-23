Celtics select JD Davison with No. 53 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Boston Celtics are coming off their best season in recent history, with their first trip to the NBA Finals since 2009-2010. They shocked the league by sweeping the Brooklyn Nets in the first round, and followed that up by taking down two heavy hitters in the Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat in seven games each to make their way back to the Finals. After losing in six to the Golden State Warriors, they’ll turn their attention to the 2022 NBA Draft where they’ll have just one pick coming in at No. 53.

With their pick coming so late in the second round after trading their first round pick to the Spurs in exchange for Derrick White, they’ll be hoping to at least get a rotation player who can contribute in a meaningful way. They could be looking at a big man or a 3-and-D player who can come in off the bench and add some value to their current roster. They’ll most likely have to go with someone from the G League who will fight to make the roster next season as options will be slim that late in the draft.

Celtics 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 53: JD Davison, PG, Alabama

