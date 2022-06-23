Lakers select Max Christie with No. No. 35 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a rough season that saw them missing the playoffs entirely, resulting in a head coach change and a lot of rumors surrounding the status of their stars. LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis couldn’t get it done as injuries and slumps plagued their season. While they don’t have a draft pick at the moment, there are rumors of the Lakers buying a pick or two before the 2022 NBA Draft gets underway, so let’s take a look at the areas they’ll need to improve on anyway.

If they do end up buying a draft pick, it’ll be in the second round so they’ll need to make it worth their while. They bought a pick in the 2019 draft and ended up grabbing Talen Horton-Tucker at No. 46, so there’s definitely potential if they target the right players. They’ll need to bring someone in who can help the team improve on the floor immediately, bringing a good amount of college experience to help LA end up in a better position next season. Here’s a look at how the Lakers’ draft panned out this year, and what implications that might have in fantasy next season.

Lakers 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 35: Max Christie, F, Michigan State

Christie started extremely hot last season but cooled off as the season went on. At one point, he was considered a lottery pick, so the potential is there. He has the potential to be an elite shooter at the next level, and the Lakers need that bad. Christie’s defense needs some improvement but could be a good 3-and-D wing.

Fantasy basketball outlook

The Lakers are in win-now mode, so if Christie has any impact, it will be as a three-point shooter. He hit 31 percent of his threes at Michigan State. He played well early, so if he gets limited minutes, he can make an impact. Christie also has some potential to put the ball on the deck and drive to the basket. His fantasy impact will likely be minimal to start.