Clippers select Moussa Diabate with No. 43 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Los Angeles Clippers had somewhat of a rough go this season, playing the entire campaign without superstar Kawhi Leonard (ACL). They seemed to be holding their own without him, but Paul George missed a bunch of time with an elbow injury, and their season started trending downward. They qualified for the play-in tournament and lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, missing the playoffs for the first time in three years. With just one pick, let’s look at some of the needs they could address in the second round of the draft.

The Clips already have plenty of young players on the roster to develop in the future, so they may even end up trading their draft pick and focusing on free agency or trades instead. Regardless, they’ll look to bring in someone who can help grab some offensive rebound, which is one area they lacked last season. They should look for a big forward to play alongside Ivica Zubac in the paint, to help box out and grab those offensive boards for putbacks and second-chance points. They’ll also need someone who can get inside and attack the rim, especially if Leonard should still be out when next season gets started.

Clippers 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 43: Moussa Diabate, PF, Michigan

Diabate is a high energy player and an elite athlete. He runs the floor extremely well, and when he’s engaged, he is good finishing around the rim and blocking shots. This is an upside pick and one that could pay off in a few years after Diabate continues to develop and add some muscle.

