Raptors select Christian Koloko with No. 33 pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors finished 48-34 and fifth in the Eastern Conference. They lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in the postseason dropping four of six games. Pascal Siakam led the teams in points with 22.8 points per game last season. The Raptors will not pick until the second round this year with the 33rd overall pick. They traded their 20th overall pick with the San Antonio Spurs to acquire power forward, Thad Young.

The Raptors have a solid squad and they're coming off a very good defensive year. Toronto needs some more height to bring some more aggression underneath the basket and in the paint. Plus help with containing the all-star centers, like Joel Embiid, they’ll face for the next few years. The Raptors also need to look at adding some additional point guards to this roster. Not only is All-Star Fred VanVleet heading into his last contract year but he is coming off a knee injury that was clearly bothering him as he had to sit the last two games in the postseason. An aggressive and consistent shooter behind the arc would be a huge addition to this team.

Raptors 2022 NBA Draft selections

No. 33: Christian Koloko, PF, Arizona

The Raptors get a solid big man in Christian Koloko, who played three years with the Wildcats. Standing at seven feet, he’s quick for his size and can switch onto the perimeter at any given time. He averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks during his junior season, and has a knack for creating space in the paint.

Fantasy basketball outlook

Koloko will come in behind guys like Pascal Siakam and 2021-22 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes. He’ll have to earn his minutes, but should be able to make himself a consistent rotation player off the bench later on in the season.