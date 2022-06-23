Paolo Banchero goes No. 1 overall in 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is underway and the Orlando Magic have made their selection with the No. 1 overall pick. Here’s a look at who they’ve selected and how it impacts their team.

Orlando has gone with Duke forward Paolo Banchero with the top pick in 2022, setting the stage for an interesting offseason for the Magic. Banchero will add one more piece to a crowded frontcourt in Orlando, but he’s capable of carrying an offense in all three phases. He’ll have to improve on the defensive side of the ball, but he’s part of a nice core in Orlando now.

The Duke forward fell into a bit of a rut late in the college season as the Blue Devils adjusted their offense, but he should be a more capable scorer at the NBA level. The Magic don’t have a go-to guy at this moment, and they’re hoping Banchero is that guy now.