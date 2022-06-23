 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chet Holmgren goes No. 2 overall in 2022 NBA Draft

Here’s a look at the second pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Georgia State v Gonzaga
Chet Holmgren of the Gonzaga Bulldogs dribbles during the second half against the Georgia State Panthers in the first round game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 17, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.
Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Oklahoma City Thunder got a great chance to add a future franchise player with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and they’ve also addressed a positional need with their selection. Here’s a look at Oklahoma City’s pick.

The Thunder nabbed Chet Holmgren out of Gonzaga. The 7’0 forward has a slender frame and there are questions about his true position, but he’s got a good foundation on both ends of the floor and could become an all-around star if he is able to build on his already solid skills.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey forming one of the league’s most exciting young backcourts, adding Holmgren in the frontcourt is a nice get for the Thunder. There will be some growing pains for the Gonzaga big man, but he’s going to immediately boost OKC’s defense and create a nice 1-2 defensive tandem with Gilgeous-Alexander.

