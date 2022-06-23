Chet Holmgren goes No. 2 overall in 2022 NBA Draft

The Oklahoma City Thunder got a great chance to add a future franchise player with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and they’ve also addressed a positional need with their selection. Here’s a look at Oklahoma City’s pick.

The Thunder nabbed Chet Holmgren out of Gonzaga. The 7’0 forward has a slender frame and there are questions about his true position, but he’s got a good foundation on both ends of the floor and could become an all-around star if he is able to build on his already solid skills.

With Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey forming one of the league’s most exciting young backcourts, adding Holmgren in the frontcourt is a nice get for the Thunder. There will be some growing pains for the Gonzaga big man, but he’s going to immediately boost OKC’s defense and create a nice 1-2 defensive tandem with Gilgeous-Alexander.