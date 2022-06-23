 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Jabari Smith goes No. 3 overall in 2022 NBA Draft

Here’s a look at the third pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Draft
abari Smith Jr. poses for photos on the red carpet during the 2022 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 23, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The 2022 NBA Draft has been somewhat predictable through the first few picks and the Houston Rockets have held true to form with the No. 3 overall selection. There were three consensus star prospects at the top of this class, so the Rockets were going to get a great player regardless of their choice.

Houston grabs Auburn forward Jabari Smith with the third pick, filling a need and adding what some people believe to be the best prospect in the class. Smith becomes a go-to scoring threat in the frontcourt and fits well with Alperen Sengun, but can he co-exist with high-volume guard Jalen Green? That’ll be the big question for the Rockets, who are in the midst of a long rebuild. Smith gives them a nice scoring option from the jump and he’ll be a bit motivated after failing to go No. 1 overall.

The fit between Green and Smith will ultimately determine how successful the Rockets become.

