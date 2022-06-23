Jabari Smith goes No. 3 overall in 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft has been somewhat predictable through the first few picks and the Houston Rockets have held true to form with the No. 3 overall selection. There were three consensus star prospects at the top of this class, so the Rockets were going to get a great player regardless of their choice.

Houston grabs Auburn forward Jabari Smith with the third pick, filling a need and adding what some people believe to be the best prospect in the class. Smith becomes a go-to scoring threat in the frontcourt and fits well with Alperen Sengun, but can he co-exist with high-volume guard Jalen Green? That’ll be the big question for the Rockets, who are in the midst of a long rebuild. Smith gives them a nice scoring option from the jump and he’ll be a bit motivated after failing to go No. 1 overall.

The fit between Green and Smith will ultimately determine how successful the Rockets become.