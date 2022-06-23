Keegan Murray goes No. 4 overall in 2022 NBA Draft

The top three picks of the 2022 NBA Draft are done and the expected trio of Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren and Jabari Smith are all off the board. The Sacramento Kings were the true pivot point of this draft, since they could go in many directions at No. 4.

The Kings have selected Keegan Murray, the forward from Iowa. Murray is a bit older than some of the other lottery prospects, but he’s a great offensive threat and is capable of leading an offense. He fits well with Domantas Sabonis and Harrison Barnes, although it leaves the Kings a bit vulnerable defensively.

We’ll see how new head coach Mike Brown integrates Murray into Sacramento’s defensive framework. Owner Vivek Ranadive wanted Murray, and it appears he had some influence on this selection. Even then, Murray should be a strong offensive option right away for the Kings and help turn this team around.