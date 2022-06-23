NASCAR schedule for this week’s events at the Nashville Superspeedway

We’ve got a full weekend of NASCAR on the slate this week with just over two months left on the schedule before the playoffs begin.

On Friday, we kick off the racing weekend with the Rackley Roofing 200 Truck Series race. Qualifying is set for 4 p.m. ET, while the actual race gets started later at 8 p.m. ET. John Hunter Nemechek is the odds-favorite to win on DraftKings Sportsbook, currently at +400 for the outright victory and +110 for a top-three finish.

The Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race is set for Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET with qualifying just ahead of the main event at 12 p.m. AJ Allmendinger, who leads the Xfinity Series standings by a 43-point margin, is at +1200 to take home a win this weekend on DraftKings Sportsbook.

Last but not least, they’ll hold the Ally 400 Cup Series race on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET with qualifying taking place Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson is favored to win after snagging a victory in the race’s first run back in 2021. He snagged his first and only Cup Series win so far this season back in February, where he beat out Austin Dillon by just .195 seconds for the win in the Wise Power 400 at the Auto Club Speedway.

All times below are ET.

Friday, June 24

4 p.m. — Qualifying for Rackley Roofing 200 Truck Series race — FS1, FOX Sports App

5:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series practice — USA, NBC Sports

6:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series practice — USA, NBC Sports

8 p.m. — Rackley Roofing 200 Truck Series race — FS1, FOX Sports App

Saturday, June 25

12 p.m. — Qualifying for Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race — USA, NBC Sports

1 p.m. — Qualifying for Ally 400 Cup Series race — USA, NBC Sports

3:30 p.m. — Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race — USA, NBC Sports

Sunday, June 26

5 p.m. — Ally 400 Cup Series race — NBC, NBC Sports