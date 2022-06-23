Breaking down odds for Sunday’s Ally 400 Cup Series race at Nashville Speedway

The Cup Series returns this week after a one-week hiatus, heading to the Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400. The green flag for the 300 lap, 400 mile race will drop Sunday, June 26 at 5 p.m. ET. Qualifying for the event is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. This is just the second-ever running of the race, after Kyle Larson won the first back in 2021.

Larson’s the favorite to win the event again this year, with odds at +450 on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Kyle Busch (+750), Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott (both at +800). Elliott currently leads the NASCAR Cup Series Standings with a 16-point lead, with second-best odds to take home the championship (+550).

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Ally 400.

2022 Ally 400 Cup Series race odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Kyle Larson +450 +130 -160 Kyle Busch +750 +210 +100 Ross Chastain +800 +230 +110 Chase Elliott +800 +230 +110 Denny Hamlin +1000 +250 +130 William Byron +1200 +330 +160 Martin Truex Jr. +1200 +330 +160 Ryan Blaney +1200 +330 +150 Joey Logano +1200 +330 +150 Tyler Reddick +1500 +400 +190 Christopher Bell +2000 +550 +250 Alex Bowman +2000 +550 +250 Kurt Busch +2500 +700 +300 Kevin Harvick +2500 +700 +300 Daniel Suarez +3000 +800 +350 Chase Briscoe +3000 +800 +350 Aric Almirola +4000 +1000 +500 Austin Cindric +5000 +1300 +600 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6000 +1500 +750 Austin Dillon +6000 +1500 +750 Erik Jones +8000 +2000 +1000 Brad Keselowski +8000 +2000 +1000 Bubba Wallace +10000 +2500 +1200 A.J. Allmendinger +10000 +2500 +1200 Cole Custer +15000 +4000 +2000 Chris Buescher +20000 +5000 +2000 Justin Haley +25000 +5000 +2500 Michael McDowell +50000 +8000 +4000 Todd Gilliland +100000 +20000 +10000 Ty Dillon +100000 +20000 +10000 Josh Bilicki +100000 +30000 +20000 Harrison Burton +100000 +20000 +8000 Corey Lajoie +100000 +30000 +20000 Cody Ware +100000 +30000 +20000 B.J. McLeod +100000 +30000 +20000 J.J. Yeley +100000 +30000 +20000

