Breaking down odds for Sunday’s Ally 400 Cup Series race at Nashville Speedway

The Cup Series returns this week after a one-week hiatus, heading to the Nashville Superspeedway for the Ally 400. The green flag for the 300 lap, 400 mile race will drop Sunday, June 26 at 5 p.m. ET. Qualifying for the event is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. ET. This is just the second-ever running of the race, after Kyle Larson won the first back in 2021.
Larson’s the favorite to win the event again this year, with odds at +450 on DraftKings Sportsbook, followed by Kyle Busch (+750), Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott (both at +800). Elliott currently leads the NASCAR Cup Series Standings with a 16-point lead, with second-best odds to take home the championship (+550).
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s Ally 400.
2022 Ally 400 Cup Series race odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Kyle Larson
|+450
|+130
|-160
|Kyle Busch
|+750
|+210
|+100
|Ross Chastain
|+800
|+230
|+110
|Chase Elliott
|+800
|+230
|+110
|Denny Hamlin
|+1000
|+250
|+130
|William Byron
|+1200
|+330
|+160
|Martin Truex Jr.
|+1200
|+330
|+160
|Ryan Blaney
|+1200
|+330
|+150
|Joey Logano
|+1200
|+330
|+150
|Tyler Reddick
|+1500
|+400
|+190
|Christopher Bell
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Alex Bowman
|+2000
|+550
|+250
|Kurt Busch
|+2500
|+700
|+300
|Kevin Harvick
|+2500
|+700
|+300
|Daniel Suarez
|+3000
|+800
|+350
|Chase Briscoe
|+3000
|+800
|+350
|Aric Almirola
|+4000
|+1000
|+500
|Austin Cindric
|+5000
|+1300
|+600
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|+6000
|+1500
|+750
|Austin Dillon
|+6000
|+1500
|+750
|Erik Jones
|+8000
|+2000
|+1000
|Brad Keselowski
|+8000
|+2000
|+1000
|Bubba Wallace
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+10000
|+2500
|+1200
|Cole Custer
|+15000
|+4000
|+2000
|Chris Buescher
|+20000
|+5000
|+2000
|Justin Haley
|+25000
|+5000
|+2500
|Michael McDowell
|+50000
|+8000
|+4000
|Todd Gilliland
|+100000
|+20000
|+10000
|Ty Dillon
|+100000
|+20000
|+10000
|Josh Bilicki
|+100000
|+30000
|+20000
|Harrison Burton
|+100000
|+20000
|+8000
|Corey Lajoie
|+100000
|+30000
|+20000
|Cody Ware
|+100000
|+30000
|+20000
|B.J. McLeod
|+100000
|+30000
|+20000
|J.J. Yeley
|+100000
|+30000
|+20000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.