How to watch the 2022 Travelers Championship via live online stream

The PGA TOUR heads to Cromwell, Connecticut this weekend for the 2022 Travelers Championship. The TPC at River Highlands will host the tournament again this year as it has every year since 1984. In 2021, Harris English secure the victory in a playoff against Kramer Hickok. The action gets started on Thursday, June 23 and will run to Sunday, June 26.

To watch the 2022 Travelers Championship on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on the CBS Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2022 Travelers Championship are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday where every shot will be shown live. The Thursday Featured Groups listed will be featured in the early part of the first round, and will be featured in the latter part of the day in the second round. Alternatively, the players that are featured Friday morning in the second round, will be featured in the afternoon on Thursday in the first.

Thursday Featured Groups:

7:25 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Luke List and Sungjae Im

7:35 a.m. ET: Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Tom Hoge

7:45 a.m. ET: Kevin Kisner, Rory McIlroy and Webb Simpson

Friday Featured Groups

7:25 a.m. ET: Harris English, Patrick Cantlay and Marc Leishman

7:35 a.m. ET: Sam Burns, Joel Dahmen and Keegan Bradley

7:45 a.m. ET: Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler and Zach Johnson

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Round 3

1 to 3 p.m. ET: General coverage

3 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4

Coverage schedule, Final round

1 to 3 p.m. ET: General coverage

3 to 6 p.m. ET: General coverage

7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET: Coverage spanning Streams 1-4