Betting odds for No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NBA draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is upon us, and the rumors continue to fly about who the Orlando Magic will take with the No. 1 pick. Let’s take a look at the odds for who will go No. 1 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Draft 2022 odds for No. 1 overall pick

Jabari Smith: -225

Paolo Banchero: +250

Chet Holmgren: +350

Jaden Ivey: +9000

Shaedon Sharpe: +10000

Smith has been the favorite for months, but rumors have started to swirl that the Magic could be looking elsewhere. Banchero has garnered a lot of buzz lately, but he will likely go to the Houston Rockets at No. 3. Despite the rumors, Smith is still the odds-on favorite and should still go No. 1. Most times rumors are just thrown out there for buzz, but don’t have a much substance.

