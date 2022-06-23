Betting odds for a player being picked in the top 10 in the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is here, and many prospects get to live out their lifelong dream of playing in the NBA. The draft is on Thursday, June 23, in Brooklyn, New York, at 8 p.m. ET. The guys who are atop of the draft are a lock, but there are about 58 picks in total and going in the first round is important for contracts. Going higher in the first round can be a difference of millions of dollars over the course of the initial rookie deal.

Here are the odds for certain players to be picked in the top 10 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. We break down the numbers and look for a potential value play in the category.

NBA Draft 2022 odds to be picked in the top 10

Dyson Daniels: -3000

Shaedon Sharpe: -2500

Bennedict Mathurin: -1800

Johnny Davis: -200

Jalen Duren: -120

Ousmane Dieng: +125

Jeremy Sochan: +150

A.J Griffin: +200

Ochai Agbaji: +250

Mark Williams: +450

Best bet: AJ Griffin (+200)

Griffin is an intriguing prospect and one that could jump into the top 10 because of his shooting ability. In today’s NBA, you can never have enough shooting. The wing shot 49% from the field and 44% from three last season for Duke. His defense could use some work, but with the right team he could be an asset. There’s enough value here to make a bet on Griffin.

