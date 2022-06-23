Betting odds for No. 2 overall pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is upon us, and the Oklahoma City Thunder holds the No. 2 pick. There have been some talks about the Thunder moving out of the No. 2 pick, but it would likely take a lot to move up. Here’s a look at who is the favorite to go second overall in this year’s draft, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Draft 2022 odds for No. 2 overall pick

Chet Holmgren: -200

Jabari Smith: +180

Paolo Banchero: +350

Jaden Ivey: +2000

Shaedon Sharpe: +6000

If the Thunder keeps the pick, Holmgren is the favorite here and will give them an interesting lineup full of guys 6’6 or higher that can handle the ball. Banchero has been garnering buzz over the past week and despite having the third-best odds of being drafted here, there is a chance that the Thunder could take him. He would be the value play ahead of Jabari Smith, even though the Auburn forward has better odds.

