Betting odds for No. 3 overall pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA draft is just hours away and will take place on Thursday, June 23, in Brooklyn, New York. The Houston Rockets hold the No. 3 pick and are pretty set on drafting a player unless they get a trade offer they just can’t refuse. Let’s look at who has the best odds of being taken at No. 3 overall according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Draft 2022 odds for No. 3 overall pick

Paolo Banchero: -350

Chet Holmgren: +600

Jabari Smith Jr.: +650

Jaden Ivey: +900

Keegan Murray: +1800

Banchero is the odds-on favorite here, and for good reason. The Rockets traded Christian Wood to the Mavericks, clearing the way for Banchero to be drafted in this spot. At Duke, he averaged 17.8 points and 7.8 rebounds per game. Unless the Thunder have a change of heart at the last minute and take him, the Rockets will have their guy.

