Betting odds for No. 4 overall pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is upon us and will finally put to bed all the speculation of who will be drafted and where. The Sacramento Kings currently hold the No. 4 pick, but there is tons of buzz right now about them moving the pick because they want an established veteran to help them win now. Let’s take a look at who has the best odds at being drafted No. 4 in the draft, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Draft 2022 odds for No. 4 overall pick

Jaden Ivey: -155

Keegan Murray: +115

Dyson Daniels: +1000

Shaedon Sharpe: +1300

Paolo Banchero: +1500

Ivey is currently the odds on favorite to be drafted here despite the rumors the Kings haven’t met with him and that he doesn’t want to be there. Murray could be the pick here because the Kings want someone to pair alongside Domantas Sabonis. If Sacramento trades the pick, Ivey is a lock here because whoever trades up likely wants the guard. If the Kings make the pick, Murray is a potential value bet.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.