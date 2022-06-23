Betting odds for No. 5 overall pick in 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is here, and the dreams of many prospects will come true once they hear their name called. The draft will take place on Thursday, June 23, in Brooklyn, New York, at 8 p.m. ET. The Detroit Pistons hold the No. 5 pick in the draft. There has been buzz about the Pistons trading up one spot with the Sacramento Kings. Let’s see who has the best odds to be taken at No. 5 per DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Draft 2022 odds for No. 5 overall pick

Keegan Murray: +130

Jaden Ivey: +175

Bennedict Mathurin: +175

Shaedon Sharpe: +600

Dyson Daniels: +800

Murray is the favorite here, but that depends on what the Kings do at No. 4. If Murray is off the board, Ivey is the lock. If Murray is on the board, he is a solid pick but watch out for Mathurin. The former Arizona Wildcat reportedly had an impressive workout with the Pistons.

