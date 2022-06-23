F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win British Grand Prix heading into race week

The main trend of the 2022 F1 season is Max Verstappen opening up as the favorite to win the next race and the 2022 British Grand Prix is no different. Well deserved for the Belgium-Dutch driver as he has looked unstoppable so far this season. He will head to the Silverstone Circuit and look to take home his seventh victory of the season.

Silverston consists of 52 laps, each 5.891 km long (3.66 miles) for a total distance of 306.198 km (190.26 miles). The Brit himself, Lewis Hamilton has dominated this Grand Prix in recent memory winning an insane seven of the last eight races. Hamilton and Mercedes have looked far less dominant so far into the 2021 season but Hamilton is coming off a great race in Canada finishing on the podium for just the second time this year.

Charles Leclerc is the second favorite to win with +550 odds and Sergio Perez is the third favorite with +1200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Then, there’s a rather big drop to Mercedes teammates who are fourth and fifth favorites with George Russell at +4000 and Hamilton at +4500. Sebastian Vettel, who is the only driver not named Lewis Hamilton to win over the last eight races, is currently sitting at +100000 odds.

2022 British Grand Prix, opening odds Driver Winner Driver Winner Max Verstappen -110 Charles Leclerc +210 Sergio Perez +800 Carlos Sainz +1400 George Russell +1600 Lewis Hamilton +1600 Lando Norris +10000 Fernando Alonso +15000 Pierre Gasly +15000 Valtteri Bottas +15000 Daniel Ricciardo +25000 Esteban Ocon +25000 Sebastian Vettel +40000 Yuki Tsunoda +50000 Guanyu Zhou +50000 Kevin Magnussen +50000 Lance Stroll +50000 Alexander Albon +90000 Nicholas Latifi +90000 Mick Schumacher +90000

