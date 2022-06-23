F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as favorite to win British Grand Prix heading into race week

The main trend of the 2022 F1 season is Max Verstappen opening up as the favorite to win the next race and the 2022 British Grand Prix is no different. Well deserved for the Belgium-Dutch driver as he has looked unstoppable so far this season. He will head to the Silverstone Circuit and look to take home his seventh victory of the season.
Silverston consists of 52 laps, each 5.891 km long (3.66 miles) for a total distance of 306.198 km (190.26 miles). The Brit himself, Lewis Hamilton has dominated this Grand Prix in recent memory winning an insane seven of the last eight races. Hamilton and Mercedes have looked far less dominant so far into the 2021 season but Hamilton is coming off a great race in Canada finishing on the podium for just the second time this year.
Charles Leclerc is the second favorite to win with +550 odds and Sergio Perez is the third favorite with +1200 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Then, there’s a rather big drop to Mercedes teammates who are fourth and fifth favorites with George Russell at +4000 and Hamilton at +4500. Sebastian Vettel, who is the only driver not named Lewis Hamilton to win over the last eight races, is currently sitting at +100000 odds.
2022 British Grand Prix, opening odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Driver
|Winner
|Max Verstappen
|-110
|Charles Leclerc
|+210
|Sergio Perez
|+800
|Carlos Sainz
|+1400
|George Russell
|+1600
|Lewis Hamilton
|+1600
|Lando Norris
|+10000
|Fernando Alonso
|+15000
|Pierre Gasly
|+15000
|Valtteri Bottas
|+15000
|Daniel Ricciardo
|+25000
|Esteban Ocon
|+25000
|Sebastian Vettel
|+40000
|Yuki Tsunoda
|+50000
|Guanyu Zhou
|+50000
|Kevin Magnussen
|+50000
|Lance Stroll
|+50000
|Alexander Albon
|+90000
|Nicholas Latifi
|+90000
|Mick Schumacher
|+90000
