Breaking down the weather forecast for Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

NASCAR heads to Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, TN, for its weekend festivities. The Camping World Truck Series will run the Rackley Roofing 200 on Friday, June 24th. The Xfinity Series will run the Tennessee Lottery 250 on Saturday, June 25th. The Cup Series will run the Ally 400 on Sunday, June 26th.

Like around the country this weekend, it’s going to be a scorcher in Tennessee this weekend with temperatures hovering in the mid-90’s throughout the day. A thunderstorm is expected around the time the Cup series race begins on Sunday evening, so it may get wet and steamy for the Nashville Superspeedway attendees during that race.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Nashville Superspeedway this weekend in Nashville, TN, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, June 24

Hi 94°, Low 71°: Mostly sunny with 1% chance of rain

4 p.m. ET, Truck Series practice

4:30 p.m. ET, Truck Series qualifying

5:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series practice

6:30 p.m. ET, Cup Series practice

8 p.m. ET, Rackley Roofing 200 (150 laps, 200 miles)

Saturday, June 25

Hi 95°, Low 72°: Partly sunny with 16% chance of precipitation through the afternoon

12 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series qualifying

1 p.m. ET, Cup Series qualifying

3:30 p.m. ET, Tennessee Lottery 250 (188 laps, 250 miles)

Sunday, June 26

Hi 92°, Low 69°: Cloudy with an evening thunderstorm, 70% chance of precipitation

5 p.m. ET, Ally 400 (300 laps, 400 miles)