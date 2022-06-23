Who won the Ally 400 last year?

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, TN, this Sunday for the second running of the Ally 400. The race will begin at 5 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on NBC.

Last year’s race had the distinction of being the inaugural event and marked NASCAR’s return to the Nashville area after the track shut down for a decade. Kyle Larson had the honor of taking the checkered flag in the race, finishing ahead of Ross Chastain in second and William Byron in third to win. It was a dominant evening for the eventual 2021 Cup Series champion, as he finished in second in Stage 1 before taking Stages 2 and 3 to win the race. He was able to pick up 59 cup points with the victory.

Larson enters this year’s race as the favorite once again with +450 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook. Kyle Busch follows him with +750 odds while Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott are both listed at +800.