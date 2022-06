Full list of tee times for Round 2 of Travelers Championship

The PGA Tour is in Connecticut this week for the 2022 Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands, coming fresh from the U.S. Open. Matt Fitzpatrick took home the win last week with -6 through four rounds, just barely inching out Will Zalatoris and Scottie Scheffler, who each finished -5 to tie for second place.

Harris English will look to defend his 2021 win, though he’s considered a significant underdog with odds at +15000 to win this year’s event on DraftKings Sportsbook. Rory McIlroy is the favorite to win at +750, followed by Scottie Scheffler (+1000), Xander Schauffele (+1100) and Patrick Cantlay (+1200).

Round 2 gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:45 a.m. ET. You can watch coverage of the Travelers Championship on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. on the Golf Channel. Additionally, PGA Tour LIVE will air coverage of the Travelers Championship on ESPN+ from 6:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a variety of feeds including featured groups, marquee groups, featured holes and more.

Here’s a look at the full list of tee times for Round 2 of the Travelers Championship on Friday.