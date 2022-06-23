Live updates for every pick from the 2022 NBA Draft

8:23 p.m. ET update: Chet Holmgren ended up going No. 2 to the Thunder and Jabari Smith went No. 3 to the Rockets. Banchero, Holmgren, and Smith were expected to be the Top 3 players off the board and now things get interesting with the Kings at No. 4.

8:12 p.m. ET update: Paolo Banchero is your No. 1 overall pick. The Duke forward made a last-second leap over Jabari Smith and is heading to Orlando.

7:45 p.m. ET update: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Duke forward Paolo Banchero has emerged as a strong contender to go No. 1 to Orlando. It seemed like the Magic were going with Auburn forward Jabari Smith earlier in the day but that has changed. Banchero is now the listed favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -200 odds.

The 2022 NBA Draft is finally here and the newest class of incoming rookies are set to walk across the stage of the Barclays Center tonight. The Orlando Magic will kick off the festivities with the No. 1 pick, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 2 and Houston Rockets at No. 3.

Below you’ll be able to see each pick in real time as we track every team’s selection in the 2022 draft. We’ll also keep track of trades and potentially franchise-altering moves happening through the night.

2022 NBA Draft live results

First Round

1. Orlando Magic - F Paolo Banchero, Duke

2. Oklahoma City Thunder - F Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga

3. Houston Rockets - F Jabari Smith, Auburn

4. Sacramento Kings - F Keegan Murray, Iowa

5. Detroit Pistons - G Jaden Ivey, Purdue

6. Indiana Pacers - F Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona

7. Portland Trail Blazers - G Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky

8. New Orleans Pelicans - F Dyson Daniels, NBA G League Ignite

9. San Antonio Spurs

10. Washington Wizards

11. New York Knicks

12. Thunder

13. Charlotte Hornets

14. Cleveland Cavaliers

15. Hornets

16. Atlanta Hawks

17. Houston Rockets

18. Chicago Bulls

19. Minnesota Timberwolves

20. Spurs

21. Denver Nuggets

22. Memphis Grizzlies

23. Philadelphia 76ers

24. Milwaukee Bucks

25. Spurs

26. Dallas Mavericks

27. Miami Heat

28. Golden State Warriors

29. Grizzlies

30. Thunder

Second Round

31. Pacers

32. Magic

33. Toronto Raptors

34. Thunder

35. Magic

36. Trail Blazers

37. Kings

38. Spurs

39. Cavaliers

40. Timberwolves

41. Pelicans

42. Knicks

43. Clippers

44. Hawks

45. Hornets

46. Pistons

47. Grizzlies

48. Timberwolves

49. Kings

50. Timberwolves

51. Warriors

52. Pelicans

53. Boston Celtics

54. Wizards

55. Warriors

56. Cavaliers

57. Trail Blazers

58. Pacers