Live updates for every pick from the 2022 NBA Draft

8:23 p.m. ET update: Chet Holmgren ended up going No. 2 to the Thunder and Jabari Smith went No. 3 to the Rockets. Banchero, Holmgren, and Smith were expected to be the Top 3 players off the board and now things get interesting with the Kings at No. 4.
8:12 p.m. ET update: Paolo Banchero is your No. 1 overall pick. The Duke forward made a last-second leap over Jabari Smith and is heading to Orlando.
7:45 p.m. ET update: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Duke forward Paolo Banchero has emerged as a strong contender to go No. 1 to Orlando. It seemed like the Magic were going with Auburn forward Jabari Smith earlier in the day but that has changed. Banchero is now the listed favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with -200 odds.
The 2022 NBA Draft is finally here and the newest class of incoming rookies are set to walk across the stage of the Barclays Center tonight. The Orlando Magic will kick off the festivities with the No. 1 pick, followed by the Oklahoma City Thunder at No. 2 and Houston Rockets at No. 3.
Below you’ll be able to see each pick in real time as we track every team’s selection in the 2022 draft. We’ll also keep track of trades and potentially franchise-altering moves happening through the night.
2022 NBA Draft live results
First Round
1. Orlando Magic - F Paolo Banchero, Duke
2. Oklahoma City Thunder - F Chet Holmgren, Gonzaga
3. Houston Rockets - F Jabari Smith, Auburn
4. Sacramento Kings - F Keegan Murray, Iowa
5. Detroit Pistons - G Jaden Ivey, Purdue
6. Indiana Pacers - F Bennedict Mathurin, Arizona
7. Portland Trail Blazers - G Shaedon Sharpe, Kentucky
8. New Orleans Pelicans - F Dyson Daniels, NBA G League Ignite
9. San Antonio Spurs
10. Washington Wizards
11. New York Knicks
12. Thunder
13. Charlotte Hornets
14. Cleveland Cavaliers
15. Hornets
16. Atlanta Hawks
17. Houston Rockets
18. Chicago Bulls
19. Minnesota Timberwolves
20. Spurs
21. Denver Nuggets
22. Memphis Grizzlies
23. Philadelphia 76ers
24. Milwaukee Bucks
25. Spurs
26. Dallas Mavericks
27. Miami Heat
28. Golden State Warriors
29. Grizzlies
30. Thunder
Second Round
31. Pacers
32. Magic
33. Toronto Raptors
34. Thunder
35. Magic
36. Trail Blazers
37. Kings
38. Spurs
39. Cavaliers
40. Timberwolves
41. Pelicans
42. Knicks
43. Clippers
44. Hawks
45. Hornets
46. Pistons
47. Grizzlies
48. Timberwolves
49. Kings
50. Timberwolves
51. Warriors
52. Pelicans
53. Boston Celtics
54. Wizards
55. Warriors
56. Cavaliers
57. Trail Blazers
58. Pacers