Betting odds for head-to-head player draft status in 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to get underway on Thursday, June 23 from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. With 58 picks to get through in two rounds, there’s a lot of talented players that will be expecting to hear their name called on Thursday night.

Although the first three picks are all but locked up between Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero, there are still plenty of other players to make bets on in all facets of the draft. Here we’re going to take a look at the best bet for head-to-head player draft position ahead of Thursday night’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Draft 2022 market for head-to-head player draft position

Best bet: Johnny Davis drafted before A.J. Griffin (-155)

Most mock drafts have these two being picked very close to each other, but the consensus is Davis will be swooped up before Griffin. Both players worked out with the Pacers, but it’s unlikely either of them will go as early as No. 6 and they won’t be available when the Pacers come back around with the No. 31 pick either. Davis has been linked with the Knicks pretty frequently who come in at No. 11, although there have also been rumors of them making a trade with the Grizzlies to move down to No. 22.

Griffin has been projected to go around No. 12 or 13, which would be either the Thunder or the Hornets. By most projections, though, Davis should be going first out of these two.

