Betting odds for player draft position in 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is upon us, set to get underway on Thursday, June 23 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The top three picks are basically a lock between Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren, and Paolo Banchero, but there are 55 more picks to be made beyond those guys through two rounds. Let’s take a look at some of the best bets for player draft position, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

NBA Draft 2022 market for player draft position via DraftKings Sportsbook

Bet 1: Dalen Terry, under 22.5 (-160)

Terry has been projected anywhere from No. 19 to No. 24, depending on which mock draft you’re looking at. The sophomore out of Arizona isn’t an elite scorer by any means, but he’s a very versatile guard with a huge upside. At just 19 years old, he’s got plenty of time to improve and adapt to fit with whatever team ends up picking him. He’s got a lot of hustle and can defend almost anywhere on the court, making him a good rotational player. He could be a good fit for someone like the Denver Nuggets at No. 21.

Bet 2: E.J. Liddell, under 20.5 (+160)

While Liddell isn’t necessarily projected to go this early in a lot of mock drafts, there’s been a lot of rumors about the Chicago Bulls wanting to pick him up at No. 18. The Bulls are in need of another forward who can score, and Liddell would fit that role pretty well. He averaged 19.4 points and 7.4 rebounds per game last season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, as well as averaging 2.6 blocks per game. The Bulls need someone who can score and play solid defense so if they decide to keep their pick instead of trading it, there’s a good chance they could be selecting Liddell.

Bet 3: TyTy Washington, over 19.5 (-120)

Most of the mock drafts out there will have Washington going after the 20th pick, with the Denver Nuggets or the Memphis Grizzlies as likely candidates to snatch him up. Washington is a versatile guard with solid skills both on and off the ball, while being able to hit shots consistently from the perimeter. He’s one of the best pure point guards in his class, averaging 12.5 points, 3.9 assists, and 3.9 rebounds per game in his lone season at Kentucky.

