How much money does No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NBA Draft make?

The 2022 NBA Draft is here and the Orlando Magic are officially going to have to make a decision with the No. 1 overall pick. Not only will they be hoping to change the trajectory of their franchise, but they’ll give whoever they select quite the payday. Here’s a look at how much the No. 1 overall pick from the 2022 NBA Draft will make.

The No. 1 overall pick scale for 2022-23 season is part of the overall rookie contract scale. Each first-round pick has a salary scale which is guaranteed under the CBA. Second-round picks do not have guaranteed contracts.

The salary for the No. 1 pick in his first year is $9.089 million, although that can vary because players can sign for anywhere between 80% and 120% of his value. For example, 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham’s salary in his rookie season was $10.05 million.

Using the same scale, the player picked No. 1 makes $9.543 million in his second year. The third year is a team option, which carries a value of $9.998 million.

Years 4 and 5 are a bit different because they are based on a set percentage increase from the salary in the third year. The fourth year is a team option and is a 26.1% increase from the player’s third-year salary. If this scale is maintained, that would be $12.607 million as the fourth-year team option amount.

The fifth year is a qualifying offer, which sets up a player for restricted free agency. For the No. 1 overall pick, this is a 30% increase from the fourth-year team option. If the above scale is maintained, that amount would be $16.39 million. It is rare for anyone to play on this offer as the person either signs an offer in restricted free agency or the team opts out of the contract.