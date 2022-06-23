 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How much money does No. 1 overall pick in 2022 NBA Draft make?

Here’s how much it pays to be No. 1.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2021 NBA Draft
NBA commissioner Adam Silver and Cade Cunningham poses for photos after Cunningham was drafted by the Detroit Pistons during the 2021 NBA Draft at the Barclays Center on July 29, 2021 in New York City.
Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

The 2022 NBA Draft is here and the Orlando Magic are officially going to have to make a decision with the No. 1 overall pick. Not only will they be hoping to change the trajectory of their franchise, but they’ll give whoever they select quite the payday. Here’s a look at how much the No. 1 overall pick from the 2022 NBA Draft will make.

The No. 1 overall pick scale for 2022-23 season is part of the overall rookie contract scale. Each first-round pick has a salary scale which is guaranteed under the CBA. Second-round picks do not have guaranteed contracts.

The salary for the No. 1 pick in his first year is $9.089 million, although that can vary because players can sign for anywhere between 80% and 120% of his value. For example, 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham’s salary in his rookie season was $10.05 million.

Using the same scale, the player picked No. 1 makes $9.543 million in his second year. The third year is a team option, which carries a value of $9.998 million.

Years 4 and 5 are a bit different because they are based on a set percentage increase from the salary in the third year. The fourth year is a team option and is a 26.1% increase from the player’s third-year salary. If this scale is maintained, that would be $12.607 million as the fourth-year team option amount.

The fifth year is a qualifying offer, which sets up a player for restricted free agency. For the No. 1 overall pick, this is a 30% increase from the fourth-year team option. If the above scale is maintained, that amount would be $16.39 million. It is rare for anyone to play on this offer as the person either signs an offer in restricted free agency or the team opts out of the contract.

