How much money will 2022 NBA Draft first-round picks make?

The 2022 NBA Draft will officially bring in a new class of talent to the league as teams look to land franchise-changing players. These players are also going to see their lives change, going into a completely different earnings bracket the moment they get selected. Here’s a look at the rookie salary scale for the 2022-23 season for first-round picks. Since second-round picks don’t get guaranteed contracts, there’s no set scale for those players.

2022-23 First Round Picks Rookie Salary Scale (via RealGM)

2022-23 Rookie Contract Scale Pick Number Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 (Team Option) Pick Number Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 (Team Option) 1 $9,089,300 $9,543,900 $9,998,400 2 $8,132,400 $8,539,200 $8,945,800 3 $7,303,100 $7,668,100 $8,033,400 4 $6,584,400 $6,913,700 $7,243,000 5 $5,962,600 $6,260,500 $6,558,700 6 $5,415,500 $5,686,300 $5,957,300 7 $4,943,700 $5,191,100 $5,438,000 8 $4,529,100 $4,755,600 $4,982,100 9 $4,163,100 $4,371,500 $4,579,500 10 $3,955,000 $4,152,700 $4,350,300 11 $3,757,200 $3,945,200 $4,133,200 12 $3,569,500 $3,748,100 $3,926,500 13 $3,390,900 $3,560,600 $3,730,100 14 $3,221,600 $3,382,600 $3,543,900 15 $3,060,100 $3,213,200 $3,366,200 16 $2,907,300 $3,052,700 $3,198,200 17 $2,761,800 $2,900,000 $3,038,100 18 $2,623,900 $2,755,000 $2,886,300 19 $2,505,700 $2,630,900 $2,756,500 20 $2,405,400 $2,525,600 $2,645,700 21 $2,309,100 $2,424,700 $2,540,200 22 $2,216,900 $2,327,700 $2,438,500 23 $2,128,300 $2,234,900 $2,340,900 24 $2,043,200 $2,145,400 $2,247,600 25 $1,961,300 $2,059,300 $2,157,600 26 $1,896,400 $1,991,000 $2,085,900 27 $1,841,600 $1,933,700 $2,026,000 28 $1,830,200 $1,922,000 $2,013,400 29 $1,817,100 $1,907,800 $1,998,700 30 $1,803,800 $1,893,900 $1,984,400

Players can sign for anywhere from 80% to 120% of this scale. That means the No. 1 overall pick can sign for anywhere between $7.271 million and 10.907 million for that first year. That percentage would carry over to the remaining years.

The fourth-year team option salary is determined by the team option value for the third year. It’s a set percentage increase detailed below. The fifth year for first-round picks is actually a qualifying offer, which is a precursor to restricted free agency. That amount is determined using a set percentage increase from the fourth-year team option.

2022-23 First Round Picks Year 4 and 5 Salary Determinations (via Real GM)

Increases in Year 4 and 5 for Rookie Scale Pick Number Year 4 % increase from Year 3 Year 5 % increase from Year 4 Pick Number Year 4 % increase from Year 3 Year 5 % increase from Year 4 1 26.10% 30.00% 2 26.20% 30.50% 3 26.40% 31.20% 4 26.50% 31.90% 5 26.70% 32.60% 6 26.80% 33.40% 7 27.00% 34.10% 8 27.20% 34.80% 9 27.40% 35.50% 10 27.50% 36.20% 11 32.70% 36.90% 12 37.80% 37.60% 13 42.90% 38.30% 14 48.10% 39.10% 15 53.30% 39.80% 16 53.40% 40.50% 17 53.60% 41.20% 18 53.80% 41.90% 19 54.00% 42.60% 20 54.20% 43.30% 21 59.30% 44.10% 22 64.50% 44.80% 23 69.70% 45.50% 24 74.90% 46.20% 25 80.10% 46.90% 26 80.30% 47.60% 27 80.40% 48.30% 28 80.50% 49.00% 29 80.50% 50.00% 30 80.50% 50.00%

As you can see with this sliding scale, the difference between going in the lottery and going at the end of the first round can have massive implications for a player’s bank account. All the first-round picks have this guaranteed scale, which makes the end of the round intriguing as the No. 30 pick gets this guarantee while the No. 31 pick has to play on a non-guaranteed contract as the first pick of the second round.