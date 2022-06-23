 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How much money will 2022 NBA Draft first-round picks make?

Here’s a look at the rookie contract scale for the 2022-23 first-round picks.

By Chinmay Vaidya
/ new
2022 NBA Draft Lottery
NBA Prospect Chet Holmgren talks with Jaden Ivey during the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place on May 17, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022 NBA Draft will officially bring in a new class of talent to the league as teams look to land franchise-changing players. These players are also going to see their lives change, going into a completely different earnings bracket the moment they get selected. Here’s a look at the rookie salary scale for the 2022-23 season for first-round picks. Since second-round picks don’t get guaranteed contracts, there’s no set scale for those players.

2022-23 First Round Picks Rookie Salary Scale (via RealGM)

2022-23 Rookie Contract Scale

Pick Number Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 (Team Option)
Pick Number Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 (Team Option)
1 $9,089,300 $9,543,900 $9,998,400
2 $8,132,400 $8,539,200 $8,945,800
3 $7,303,100 $7,668,100 $8,033,400
4 $6,584,400 $6,913,700 $7,243,000
5 $5,962,600 $6,260,500 $6,558,700
6 $5,415,500 $5,686,300 $5,957,300
7 $4,943,700 $5,191,100 $5,438,000
8 $4,529,100 $4,755,600 $4,982,100
9 $4,163,100 $4,371,500 $4,579,500
10 $3,955,000 $4,152,700 $4,350,300
11 $3,757,200 $3,945,200 $4,133,200
12 $3,569,500 $3,748,100 $3,926,500
13 $3,390,900 $3,560,600 $3,730,100
14 $3,221,600 $3,382,600 $3,543,900
15 $3,060,100 $3,213,200 $3,366,200
16 $2,907,300 $3,052,700 $3,198,200
17 $2,761,800 $2,900,000 $3,038,100
18 $2,623,900 $2,755,000 $2,886,300
19 $2,505,700 $2,630,900 $2,756,500
20 $2,405,400 $2,525,600 $2,645,700
21 $2,309,100 $2,424,700 $2,540,200
22 $2,216,900 $2,327,700 $2,438,500
23 $2,128,300 $2,234,900 $2,340,900
24 $2,043,200 $2,145,400 $2,247,600
25 $1,961,300 $2,059,300 $2,157,600
26 $1,896,400 $1,991,000 $2,085,900
27 $1,841,600 $1,933,700 $2,026,000
28 $1,830,200 $1,922,000 $2,013,400
29 $1,817,100 $1,907,800 $1,998,700
30 $1,803,800 $1,893,900 $1,984,400

Players can sign for anywhere from 80% to 120% of this scale. That means the No. 1 overall pick can sign for anywhere between $7.271 million and 10.907 million for that first year. That percentage would carry over to the remaining years.

The fourth-year team option salary is determined by the team option value for the third year. It’s a set percentage increase detailed below. The fifth year for first-round picks is actually a qualifying offer, which is a precursor to restricted free agency. That amount is determined using a set percentage increase from the fourth-year team option.

2022-23 First Round Picks Year 4 and 5 Salary Determinations (via Real GM)

Increases in Year 4 and 5 for Rookie Scale

Pick Number Year 4 % increase from Year 3 Year 5 % increase from Year 4
Pick Number Year 4 % increase from Year 3 Year 5 % increase from Year 4
1 26.10% 30.00%
2 26.20% 30.50%
3 26.40% 31.20%
4 26.50% 31.90%
5 26.70% 32.60%
6 26.80% 33.40%
7 27.00% 34.10%
8 27.20% 34.80%
9 27.40% 35.50%
10 27.50% 36.20%
11 32.70% 36.90%
12 37.80% 37.60%
13 42.90% 38.30%
14 48.10% 39.10%
15 53.30% 39.80%
16 53.40% 40.50%
17 53.60% 41.20%
18 53.80% 41.90%
19 54.00% 42.60%
20 54.20% 43.30%
21 59.30% 44.10%
22 64.50% 44.80%
23 69.70% 45.50%
24 74.90% 46.20%
25 80.10% 46.90%
26 80.30% 47.60%
27 80.40% 48.30%
28 80.50% 49.00%
29 80.50% 50.00%
30 80.50% 50.00%

As you can see with this sliding scale, the difference between going in the lottery and going at the end of the first round can have massive implications for a player’s bank account. All the first-round picks have this guaranteed scale, which makes the end of the round intriguing as the No. 30 pick gets this guarantee while the No. 31 pick has to play on a non-guaranteed contract as the first pick of the second round.

More From DraftKings Nation