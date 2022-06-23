 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rookie rankings for the 2022-23 NBA season

Here’s how we feel the rookies shape up heading into the season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Memphis v Gonzaga
Chet Holmgren of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, Jalen Duren of the Memphis Tigers, and Julian Strawther of the Gonzaga Bulldogs react after a play during the second half in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Moda Center on March 19, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.
Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The first round of the 2022 NBA Draft is in the books and there have already been some surprises. The draft got off to a flying start with the Orlando Magic seemingly making a last-minute switch from Jabari Smith to Paolo Banchero. There was also a big trade involving Jalen Duren, while the Spurs and Rockets loaded up on high-potential players as they continue to build their young rosters.

Here’s a look at who we believe will be the top 15 rookies in the 2022-23 season from this class. This list is a combination of statistical contributions, projected role, upside and fantasy/DFS value for the upcoming season.

2022-23 NBA rookie rankings

1. Jabari Smith
2. Paolo Banchero
3. Jaden Ivey
4. Chet Holmgren
5. Jalen Duren
6. Keegan Murray
7. Johnny Davis
8. Bennedict Mathurin
9. Shaedon Sharpe
10. AJ Griffin
11. Ochai Agbaji
12. TyTy Washington
13. Dyson Daniels
14. Mark Williams
15. Tari Eason

