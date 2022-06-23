Best MLB team stacks for DFS on Thursday, June 23

Ten MLB games are scheduled to be played on Thursday, June 23 with the majority of them set to get started in the afternoon with six games on DraftKings main DFS slate. The Milwaukee Brewers will look to get back into a tie for first place in the National League Central against the St. Louis Cardinals, and the New York Yankees will begin a four-game series with the Houston Astros. The highest run total of the day on DraftKings Sportsbook is set at 10 in the game between the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins.

Sometimes with a plus-matchup on the MLB game slate, we get an opportunity to slot multiple players from the same team into our DFS lineups. You can learn more about MLB DFS strategy, including team stacks, here.

Here, we’ll break down three of the best team stacks for the MLB slate on Thursday, June 23.

Dodgers vs. Reds, 12:35 p.m. ET

Trea Turner ($6,100)

Freddie Freeman ($5,900)

Will Smith ($5,400)

Max Muncy ($5,100)

The Los Angeles Dodgers will generally come with a high price, but they have the largest run total at 5.5, and they’ve got a favorable matchup against the Cincinnati Reds. Cincinnati will start Hunter Greene, who has a 5.26 ERA over 13 starts in his first MLB season and will go up against an offense that ranks second in runs per game (5.1) and on-base percentage (.330).

Twins vs. Guardians, 1:10 p.m. ET

Luis Arraez ($5,200)

Carlos Correa ($5,000)

Gary Sanchez ($4,700)

Max Keppler ($4,700)

The Minnesota Twins were without Byron Buxton last night with a knee injury, so be sure to check for injury reports prior to submitting your DFS lineup because he should be a part of it if you’re looking for a Twins stack. Minnesota scored at least five runs in three of its last four games including 10 last night, and the Twins will get a matchup with Zach Plesac, who has a 4.41 ERA over 12 starts this season.

Cardinals vs. Brewers, 2:10 p.m. ET

Paul Goldschmidt ($5,400)

Tommy Edman ($5,300)

Nolan Arenado ($5,200)

Brendan Donovan ($4,300)

The St. Louis Cardinals scored at least four runs in seven of their last eight games, and they will get a matchup with Milwaukee Brewers starter Jason Alexander, who will make the fifth start of his MLB career. He has been fortunate to allow just six earned runs to this point of the season because he allowed at least seven hits in all four starts this season.