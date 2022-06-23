Best MLB player prop bets to consider for Thursday, June 23

Ten MLB games are on the slate for Thursday, June 23 with tons of opportunities for bettors to make some money from early in the afternoon through the nightcap. Yesterday featured all 30 teams taking the field, highlighted by a three-run rally for the Atlanta Braves in the bottom of the ninth to walk it off against the San Francisco Giants. The Braves are now 17-3 in June, though they remain 4.5 games behind the New York Mets for the top spot in the National League East.

Below is a look at some of the top player props to consider on Thursday. All odds come courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

MLB player prop bets for Thursday, June 23

Amed Rosario, Under 1.5 hits (-150)

You will rarely see a great payout betting on a hitter to not record multiple hits in a game, but there is enough value in this number to place the wager on the Cleveland Guardians shortstop to not reach 2 hits on Thursday afternoon. He is coming off a 4-hit performance last night, but he hadn’t finished with multiple hits in any of the five games before that. Rosario will face Minnesota Twins left-handed starter Devin Smeltzer, and Rosario has a slightly worse batting average (.267) against lefties.

Kyle Freeland, Under 4.5 strikeouts (-135)

The Colorado Rockies starter will face the Miami Marlins lineup that strikes out 9 times per game, which is the sixth most in the MLB, but Freeland’s strikeout numbers are extremely low. He has a 5.9 K/9 and struck out 3 or less batters in each of his last four starts.

Brendan Donovan, Over 1.5 total bases (+125)

The St. Louis Cardinals infielder has put together a strong start to his MLB career with a .316 batting average and .422 on-base percentage as a rookie in 2022. Donovan was out of the lineup yesterday, though he made a pinch-hit appearance, and he will face Milwaukee Brewers starter Jason Alexander, who has allowed at least 7 hits in his first four MLB games.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY; 19+ ONT). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/ONT/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.