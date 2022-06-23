MLB DFS targets, values for main slate on Thursday, June 23

Six of the 10 MLB games scheduled for Thursday, June 23 are featured on the DraftKings main DFS slate. The two top American League teams will begin a four-game series when the New York Yankees host the Houston Astros, and the Milwaukee Brewers will look to get back in the top spot in the NL Central against the St. Louis Cardinals for the two top matchups of the day.

Below is a preview of the main DFS slate on DraftKings with the top pitcher and hitters along with a couple value plays.

Top Pitchers

Clayton Kershaw, LAD vs. CIN ($10,200) — The Los Angeles Dodgers starter will make his appearance since coming off the injured list and has a 2.08 ERA heading into his eighth game of the year. Kershaw allowed three runs over his last two starts, spanning 9.0 innings of work and will face a Cincinnati Reds lineup that ranks 23rd in OPS (.685).

Kyle Wright, ATL vs. SFG ($9,900) — Kyle Wright has been a very nice surprise to the Atlanta Braves rotation with a 2.94 ERA over 13 starts. He allowed 5 runs on 11 hits and a walk in his last start, a loss to the Chicago Cubs and will get a tough matchup with the San Francisco Giants offense, which ranks No. 4 in runs per game this season.

Top Hitters

Byron Buxton, MIN vs. CLE ($6,200) — Be sure to check the injury reports prior to game time because the Minnesota Twins slugger missed Wednesday’s game with an injured knee. Buxton homered 19 times this season with 33 RBIs and will get a matchup with Cleveland Guardians pitcher Zach Plesac, who has a 4.41 ERA.

Trea Turner, LAD vs. CIN ($6,100) — The Dodgers shortstop has driven in 50 runs this season and has a .357 on-base percentage and .307 batting average. Turner had a four-hit performance on Tuesday, and the Reds will start Hunter Greene, a 22-year-old rookie with a 5.26 ERA.

Value Pitcher

Justin Steele, CHC vs. PIT ($7,200) — The Chicago Cubs starter doesn’t have great numbers this season with a 4.27 ERA over 13 starts, but has allowed just four earned runs over his last three starts, a span of 19 innings. Steele will face a Pittsburgh Pirates lineup that ranks No. 28 in runs per game (3.6), on-base percentage (.291) and batting average (.220).

Value Hitter

Brendan Donovan, STL vs. MIL ($4,300) — The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman entered yesterday’s game as a pinch-hitter, but he should be back in the lineup on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers. Donovan has a .316 batting average in his first MLB season and will face Brewers starter Jason Alexander, who has allowed at least seven hits in all of his four MLB starts.