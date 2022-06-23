Best MLB bets to consider for Thursday, June 23

Ten MLB games are on the slate for Thursday, June 23, and the action will get started right after noon ET and continue on through the night. The Milwaukee Brewers lost the last two games of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals, and a Brewers victory would make for a tie at the top of the National League Central. In the American League, the top two teams will start a four-game series when the New York Yankees host the Houston Astros. The largest run total of the day is set at 10 in the game between the Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Thursday’s baseball action.

MLB picks for Thursday, June 23

Cardinals Moneyline (+100)

St. Louis will take the final game of its four-game series with the Brewers and extend its slight lead in the division. This pitching matchup favors the Cardinals, which have Dakota Hudson on the mound with a 3.31 ERA over 13 starts. Meanwhile, the Brewers will start Jason Alexander, who will make his fifth MLB start. He has a 2.42 ERA but has been fortunate to allow just six earned runs this season because he gave up at least seven hits in all four starts.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will complete a sweep of the Cincinnati Reds with a ton of advantages all over the place. Clayton Kershaw’s excellence on the mound has continued with a 2.08 ERA in 2022, while the Reds will start Hunter Greene, who has a 5.26 ERA in his first MLB season. Los Angeles ranks seconds in runs per game (5.1), while Cincinnati is 18th in that category (4.3).

Mariners-Athletics Under 7 runs (-110)

This is a dangerous under to take with the lowest run total of the day, but both offenses have been brutal. The Seattle Mariners rank 26th in runs per game (4.0), and the Oakland Athletics rank 29th (3.1). Seattle starter Robbie Ray allowed 1 run over his last two starts, spanning 14.0 innings of work, and Oakland will start Frankie Montas, who has a 3.53 ERA going into start No. 15.

Kyle Freeland Under 4.5 strikeouts (-120)

The Colorado Rockies starter struck out fewer than 4 hitters in his last four outings with just 8 K’s during that span of 25.2 innings. The Miami Marlins strike out the sixth-most times per game (9.0), but Freeland will enter this matchup with a very low K/9 at 5.9 in 2022.

