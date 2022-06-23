2022 NBA mock draft 4.0: Predicting the first round on Draft Day

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to begin Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, with the Orlando Magic holding the No. 1 overall pick. We’ve seen some trades ahead of today’s event and we’ll likely see more when the action gets going from Barclays Centers in Brooklyn, New York.

Our previous mock draft ran a simulation to list out picks with one week left before the draft. Here’s a look at our latest mock draft, with all the intel available leading up to the event tonight.

No. 1 - Orlando Magic - Jabari Smith, F, Auburn

No. 2 - Oklahoma City Thunder - Chet Holmgren, F, Gonzaga

No. 3 - Houston Rockets - Paolo Banchero, F, Duke

No. 4 - Sacramento Kings - Keegan Murray, F, Iowa

No. 5 - Detroit Pistons - Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky

No. 6 - Indiana Pacers - Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue

No. 7 - Portland Trail Blazers - Bennedict Mathurin, G, Arizona

No. 8 - New Orleans Pelicans (via Lakers) - Dyson Daniels, G, G-League Ignite

No. 9 - San Antonio Spurs - Jalen Duren, C, Memphis

No. 10 - Washington Wizards - Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor

No. 11 - New York Knicks - Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin

No. 12 - Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers) - Ousmane Dieng, F, New Zealand

No. 13 - Charlotte Hornets - AJ Griffin, F, Duke

No. 14 - Cleveland Cavaliers - Ochai Agbaji, G, Kansas

No. 15 - Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans) - Tari Eason, F, LSU

No. 17 - Houston Rockets (via Nets) - Jaden Hardy, G, G-League Ignite

No. 18 - Chicago Bulls - Mark Williams, C, Duke

No. 19 - Minnesota Timberwolves - TyTy Washington, G, Kentucky

No. 20 - San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors) - Jalen Williams, F, Santa Clara

No. 21 - Denver Nuggets - Bryce McGowens, G, Nebraska

No. 22 - Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz) - Malaki Branham, G, Ohio State

No. 23 - Philadelphia 76ers - Nikola Jovic, F, Serbia

No. 24 - Milwaukee Bucks - Dalen Terry, G, Arizona

No. 25 - San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics) - Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame

No. 26 - Houston Rockets (via Mavericks) - Kendall Brown, F, Baylor

No. 27 - Miami Heat - Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee

No. 28 - Golden State Warriors - Walker Kessler, C, Auburn

No. 29 - Memphis Grizzlies - MarJon Beauchamp, G, G-League Ignite

No. 30 - Denver Nuggets (via Thunder) - Caleb Houstan, F, Michigan