2022 NBA mock draft 4.0: Predicting the first round on Draft Day

The 2022 NBA Draft is set to begin Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, with the Orlando Magic holding the No. 1 overall pick. We’ve seen some trades ahead of today’s event and we’ll likely see more when the action gets going from Barclays Centers in Brooklyn, New York.
Our previous mock draft ran a simulation to list out picks with one week left before the draft. Here’s a look at our latest mock draft, with all the intel available leading up to the event tonight.
No. 1 - Orlando Magic - Jabari Smith, F, Auburn
No. 3 - Houston Rockets - Paolo Banchero, F, Duke
No. 4 - Sacramento Kings - Keegan Murray, F, Iowa
No. 5 - Detroit Pistons - Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky
No. 6 - Indiana Pacers - Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue
No. 11 - New York Knicks - Johnny Davis, G, Wisconsin
No. 12 - Oklahoma City Thunder (via Clippers) - Ousmane Dieng, F, New Zealand
No. 15 - Charlotte Hornets (via Pelicans) - Tari Eason, F, LSU
No. 17 - Houston Rockets (via Nets) - Jaden Hardy, G, G-League Ignite
No. 18 - Chicago Bulls - Mark Williams, C, Duke
No. 20 - San Antonio Spurs (via Raptors) - Jalen Williams, F, Santa Clara
No. 21 - Denver Nuggets - Bryce McGowens, G, Nebraska
No. 22 - Memphis Grizzlies (via Jazz) - Malaki Branham, G, Ohio State
No. 24 - Milwaukee Bucks - Dalen Terry, G, Arizona
No. 25 - San Antonio Spurs (via Celtics) - Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame
No. 26 - Houston Rockets (via Mavericks) - Kendall Brown, F, Baylor
No. 27 - Miami Heat - Kennedy Chandler, G, Tennessee
No. 29 - Memphis Grizzlies - MarJon Beauchamp, G, G-League Ignite
No. 30 - Denver Nuggets (via Thunder) - Caleb Houstan, F, Michigan