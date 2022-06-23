When are the 2022 College World Series Finals?

The 2022 College World Series will see two powerhouse teams face off at Charles Schwab Stadium in Omaha, Nebraska for the right to be named the national champion of NCAA Division I baseball.

Game 1 of the series will begin on Saturday, June 25 and carry on through the final championship game on Monday, June 27 if necessary. The rules are simple: First team to win two games is the national champion.

All games will be shown on the ESPN, and if you aren’t around a TV to watch a game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

2022 College World Series Finals Schedule

All times ET

Game 1: Saturday, June 25, 7:00 p.m. ET, Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma, ESPN

Game 2: Sunday, June 26, 3:00 p.m. ET, Oklahoma vs. Ole Miss, ESPN

Game 3*: Monday, June 27, 7:00 p.m. ET, Oklahoma & Ole Miss ESPN (home team decided by coin flip)

* if necessary