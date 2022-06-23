Pick on the Moneyline for Cubs-Pirates for Thursday

The Pittsburgh Pirates entered the week having lost four straight series and have a chance to end that streak at home on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs as they look to keep their bats hot.

Chicago Cubs (-120, 8.5) vs Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates have 24 runs through the first three games of the series and have played at least four runs in five straight games while the Cubs have the fewest runs and home runs of any National League team this month.

Jose Quintana will look to keep the Cubs bats silent as he gets the start Thursday, having allowed three earned runs or fewer in 11 of his 13 starts this season and has a 3.18 ERA at home and two walks or fewer allowed in seven straight starts.

The Cubs oppose him with Justin Steele, who has allowed just three home runs in 59 innings pitched this season, but his 4.3 walks per nine innings and has struggled on the road, posting a 7.04 ERA away from Chicago compared to a 3.30 ERA at home and has seen his strikeout numbers plummet, getting three strikeouts or fewer in four of his last five starts.

The Cubs back up Steele with a bullpen that is 28th out of the 30 MLB teams in ERA and in the last 30 days, the bullpen has a league-worst 6.73 ERA.

The Pirates in the last 30 days has a bullpen ERA that is less than half of that at 3.27 and will extend the Cubs recent woes, which has reached 13 losses in their last 16 games.

The Play: Pirates +100

