Top three draft picks set: Jabari Smith to Orlando, Chet Holmgren to Oklahoma City, Paolo Banchero to Houston, per Woj

The 2022 NBA Draft has arrived and Thursday morning, Adrian Wojnarowski decided to spoil the top of the first round. He reported that the first three picks are set. The Orlando Magic will pick Jabari Smith with the No. 1 pick, the Oklahoma City Thunder will pick Chet Holmgren with the No. 2 pick, and the Houston Rockets will select Paolo Banchero with the No. 3 pick.

As team boards finalize today, the 1-2-3 of the NBA Draft is increasingly firm, per sources: Jabari Smith to Orlando, Chet Holmgren to Oklahoma City and Paolo Banchero to Houston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 23, 2022

Heading into draft day, the odds were set at -225 for Jabari Smith as the No. 1 pick, -220 for Chet Holmgren as the No. 2 pick, and -350 for Paolo Banchero as the No. 3 pick, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The odds have fluctuated a ton as numerous credible reporters reported all these three guys going somewhere different in the top three. It was also reported, Holmgren didn’t provide his medical information to most teams which some people thought his agents could be trying to direct him to a specific team, but it appears he will still go No. 2 in the 2022 NBA Draft.