Why are Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley not in Braves lineup Thursday vs. the Giants?

The Atlanta Braves will be without Ronald Acuna Jr., Austin Riley and Adam Duvall in Thursday’s game against the San Francisco Giants. The Braves are 17-3 in their last 20 games and are one of the hottest lineups in baseball, but will be without two key batters today.

Per Justin Toscano of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, both Acuña Jr. and Riley will be out of the lineup as they have off days. Riley had a scheduled off day yesterday, but pinch-hit in the 8th inning when the Braves were down.

Notes on this:



Scheduled off day for Ronald Acuña Jr.



Austin Riley didn't get his full off day yesterday (he pinch-hit late) and gets one today.



Acuña, Riley and Adam Duvall are available off the bench. https://t.co/nkSm6Tqqr0 — Justin Toscano (@JustinCToscano) June 23, 2022

If the Braves lost yesterday’s matchup, having two of your best hitters on the bench would've been much more concerning. However, coming off a big comeback win, it makes the off day much more understanding. They want to keep their best players fresh earlier on in the season.

On DraftKings Sportsbook, the Braves are moneyline favorites at -145 while the Giants are +125 underdogs. The total for the game is set at 9.