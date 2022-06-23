Tracking undrafted free agent signings after the 2022 NBA Draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is complete and the Orlando Magic selected Auburn PF Jabari Smith with the first overall pick. With the first and second rounds complete, players who were selected know where they’ll be this summer and come the Fall. For a handful of players, it’ll be looking to get a contract signing as an undrafted free agent. Most of those contracts we’ll get pretty rapidly in the next few days. We should see a lot of these names riddled throughout NBA Summer League rosters in July.

Here we’re tracking all the latest undrafted free agent signings and contracts after the 2022 NBA Draft.

2022 NBA undrafted free agent contracts

Los Angeles Lakers — Shareef O’Neal, G-League Ignite

Shaq’s son will play for the Lakers in Summer League in July.

The Lakers also landed another offspring of a basketball legend in Scotty Pippen Jr., who will sign a two-way contract with L.A. Syracuse F Cole Swider was also signed to a two-way contract by the Lakers.

Denver Nuggets — Collin Gillespie, G, Villanova

Villanova G Collin Gillespie will sign a two-way contract with the Nuggets.

Memphis Grizzlies

Louisiana Tech’s Kenneth Lofton Jr. was signed to a two-way deal by Memphis, his agent told ESPN.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Duke F Theo John agree to a Summer League invite with Minnesota.

Houston Rockets

The Rockets inked Northwest Missouri State G Trevor Hudgins to a two-way contract, per ESPN.

Toronto Raptors

Rutgers G Ron Harper Jr. was signed to a two-way deal by the Raptors, per ESPN.

Chicago Bulls

Marquette's Justin Lewis has agreed to a two-way NBA deal with the Chicago Bulls, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

Sacramento Kings

Alabama's Keon Ellis has agreed to a two-way deal with the Sacramento Kings, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

Brooklyn Nets

Wake Forest's Alondes Williams has agreed to a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 24, 2022

New Orleans Pelicans