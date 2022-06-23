NBA Rookie of the Year odds for 2022-23 on draft day

The 2022 NBA Draft hasn’t even happened and we have Rookie of the Year odds on DraftKings Sportsbook for 2022-23. Since the NBA can’t ever let us have any fun, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski already leaked the top 3 picks in the draft on Thursday night. Jabari Smith, Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero are expected to go in that order to the Magic, Thunder and Rockets. Let’s take a look at how DKSB has the odds to win ROTY heading into the draft.

2022-23 NBA Rookie of the Year odds

Banchero enters as the favorite to win ROTY at +300. He’ll be on the rebuilding Rockets assuming Woj is correct in his report. The Houston Rockets have glaring holes on the wing and in the front court, so Banchero fits a need. Houston also just traded Christian Wood to the Mavericks. His absence will leave a pretty big void on offense for Banchero to jump right in and produce. The situation is good.

The issue may be Banchero being on a bad team. Both Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes were deserving in 2022. Cade Cunningham emerged as the best player of the bunch despite missing time. Mobley and Barnes both elevated teams that ended up in the postseason. Cunningham didn’t. The same can be said for all the top 3 picks and their situations. Playing time will be there. All three teams should be pretty awful. Maybe Orlando puts some pieces together and is competitive next season.

There’s a ton of value down on the board. Jaden Ivey at +500 feels like a strong play depending on where he lands. It could be Sacramento or Detroit at pick No. 4 or 5. Either situation wouldn’t be bad. Ivey alongside Cunningham and Saddiq Bey on an up-and-coming Pistons team. The Kings are the Kings. Have they had a decent track record drafting guards despite mismanaging the roster? Yep.

There are two players at +2000 who I like at those numbers. Johnny Davis and Ochai Agbaji have plenty of upside as late lottery picks. Davis could end up on the Washington Wizards, who are about to lose Bradley Beal to free agency. There should be a ton of minutes up for grabs in the Washington back court come October.

