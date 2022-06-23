Arch Manning announces commitment to play for Longhorns

No. 1 QB prospect Arch Manning officially announced his commitment to the University of Texas on Twitter Thursday. He still has his high school senior year ahead of him at Isidore Newman School in Louisiana but has made plenty of visits to top-end schools this year, including Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and of course, the University of Texas.

Arch is the son of the lesser-known Cooper Manning brother and holds the namesake of QB legend Archie Manning. Much in the mold of his two uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning, he’s primarily a pocket passer as opposed to the dual threats we see in plenty of top college football now. But he might be a better athlete than either of them, and isn’t afraid to make plays in space.

Being a part of the Manning Passing Academy since he was a small child is certainly a boon to development, and you can see the lightning quick release that Peyton made famous in his highlight tape.

If Arch is able to stay healthy, Steve Sarkisian has a piece to work with that might be one of the best in all of college football. Plus this is the type of recruit that helps you acquire skill position players that want to put up big numbers as well.

And let’s not forget that Texas is going to the SEC, the conference where his grandfather and Uncle Eli played at Ole Miss, and where Peyton led Tennessee to multiple Citrus Bowls.