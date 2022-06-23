Paul Pogba completes move from Manchester United to Juventus on free transfer

Paul Pogba has completed his move from Manchester United to Juventus on a free transfer, according to Fabrizio Romano. This type of move was always on the cards for Pogba and had been rumored for months, but now it’s official. The midfielder is back at Juventus and now has a chance to rebuild his value in Serie A.

Paul Pogba to Juventus, confirmed and here we go! Full agreement now completed on a free transfer. Deal to be signed at the beginning of July, it’s done and sealed. ⚪️⚫️ #Juve



Pogba will be in Italy in two weeks. Juve sold him for €100m six years ago - now he’s back for free. pic.twitter.com/YNyyOlmSUE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2022

The 29-year old midfielder blossomed into a star during his first stint at Juventus, scoring 34 goals over 178 total appearances and becoming an offensive force in the middle of the park. Pogba’s combination of strength and speed made him one of the most coveted players in the world when Man United paid €100 million to land him. Now he’s back in Serie A on a free transfer.

Juventus will be playing Champions League games next season, but the club will want to be more competitive in Serie A after finishing fourth last season. Juventus finished 16 points behind winners AC Milan.